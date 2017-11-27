Man dies in A52 crash

A young man has died following a two-vehicle collision on the A52.

Officers were called to the incident involving a black Ford Ka and a black Audi at the Bottesford bypass at 5.41pm on Sunday 26 November.

The young man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A woman sustained serious injuries in the collision. She remains in a stable condition at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing to anyone who may have any information to make contact.

DC John Borlase said: “We are investigating the incident to establish the full circumstances and are appealing for anyone with any information toget in touch. Were you driving in the area at the time of the incident? Did you see the collision or either of the vehicles prior to the collision?”

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 434 of 26 November.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have information in response to this appeal please contact us on 101. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Your personal details won’t be taken, information isn’t traced or recorded and you will not be required to go to court.”