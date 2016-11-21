Man fined for fly-tipping yards from his Grantham home

A man has been issued with a £200 fixed penalty fine for fly-tipping on a Grantham street, yards from his own home.

South Kesteven District Council’s neighbourhoods team responded to a report of items being left at the corner of Railway Terrace and Grantley Street, on August 22.

Evidence was taken leading to the man’s identification and he admitted in interview he had put the waste out, claiming he thought the area was a rubbish collection point.

He was then issued with the £200 fixed penalty notice for the offence.

This action follows a recent case when another resident of Grantley Street was prosecuted for fly-tipping in the same location, in May this year, and left with a bill for nearly £1,000.

In September, officers from the council’s neighbourhoods team worked with householders and local businesses in and around Grantley Street and Wharf Road in the town to educate and inform them of their waste responsibilities.

Over 300 households were visited in order to engage with families and individuals and identify where residents could help improve the neighbourhood.

SKDC’s business manager for neighbourhoods Mark Jones said: “We’re pleased to continue moving in the right direction with waste reports in this location considerably decreasing in recent months.

“The positive reaction of so many local people and business owners during our education drive has meant a cleaner neighbourhood that we wish to maintain.

“However, we continue to need residents’ support so any fly-tipping on this street or anywhere in South Kesteven should be reported at www.southkesteven.gov.uk”