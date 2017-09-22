Man threatens staff with knife at Grantham petrol station

A man threatened staff with a knife at a Grantham petrol station last night.

The incident happened at the Somerby Hill Service Station at 8.48pm. Nobody was hurt. The offender left in the direction of Cold Harbour Lane.

Police say a small amount of cash was taken.

If anybody has any information about the incident they should call police on 101 quoting incident number 443 of September 21.

This is the second such incident at a petrol station in Grantham this week. A man walked into the Jet petrol station on Manthorpe Road on Monday evening and escaped with cash after he threatened a cashier with a knife.