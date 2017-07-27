Manthorpe church extension is approved

The vicar of St John’s Church, Manthorpe, has welcomed the approval of plans for an extension to the building.

Fr Stuart Cradduck, who is also rector of St Wulfram’s, said he was delighted the plans had got through the first phase and said it was a ‘wonderful opportunity’ for the church. Officers at South Kesteven District Council have approved the plans with conditions.

The plans are for a single-storey extension to the back of the grade two listed building incorporating a hall, vestry and toilets. A subsiding brick extension to the north of the building will be demolished as part of the plans. The new extension has been made possible by a £1 million bequest by a villager.

Fr Stuart said: “The next phase for us is planning permission from the Diocesan Advisory Committee (church planning authorities) who will also hopefully see the opportunity from this development of both the church and the wider Parish. Over the last 18 months we have engaged with a wide field of people to make sure that what we have moved closer to realising at St John’s is both a sensitive and positive addition to a much loved church.

“We very much hope that if things continue to go well, we’ll be breaking the soil in January and then both the church and the new extension will be fully operational by the autumn of 2018.

“We continue to welcome people’s input and look forward to working with the wider community in welcoming them to use this new facility next year.”