Marie Curie calls for volunteers to help with Great Daffodil Appeal collections in Grantham

Volunteers are being sought to act as collectors for Marie Curie as it launches its Great Daffodil Appeal.

The appeal is the charity’s biggest annual fund-raising campaign, taking place throughout February and March, and involves giving out daffodil pins in return for a donation.

Community fund-raiser Gary Burr said: “We are calling on the people of Grantham to help us make every daffodil count this year. All you have to do is encourage people to give a donation and wear a daffodil pin, it’s that simple.

“So round up your friends, family and colleagues and together we can help Marie Curie Nurses provide vitals hands-on care and emotional support to people living with a terminal illness, and their loved ones.”

A number of dates are in the diary for collections in Grantham, with volunteers needed to give two hours of their time to help. They are:

n February 24-25, a street collection and stand in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre;

n March 10-12, Morrisons;

n March 11, street collection;

n March 17, Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

Money raised during the campaign will help Marie Curie nurses provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness, and their families.

To offer your help as a volunteer, book online via mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or contact Gary by calling 07525 801531 or sending an email to gary.burr@mariecurie.org.uk