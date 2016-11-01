Mark dresses his Gonerby Hill Foot home for Halloween

Putting a smile on children’s faces is why Mark Fletcher decorates his Gonerby Hill Foot home every year for Halloween.

Mr Fletcher, 55, went all out this year to create a ghoulish masterpiece at his Stephenson Avenue home for the youngsters who live in the area – also spending £200 on sweets to give away.

He said: “It’s something that’s got bigger and bigger.

“My granddaughter is now two years old and I have her in mind, so it’s not too scary. It’s aimed at younger children.

“I do it for the children’s reaction.”