Masked men wielding ‘gun’ enter Grantham convenience store

Police are appealing for witnesses after two masked men entered a convenience store wielding what is believed to have been a gun.

The men were seen near the Premier Goodliff Convenience Store on Hillingford Way, off Goodliff Road, on Friday night.

One man remained just outside while the second man entered the store.

Owner Mahalingam Ragavan, who was not on the shop floor at the time of the incident, believes that his CCTV camera scared them away.

He said: “I heard someone enter the store and a bit of commotion, but no one was there by the time I got to the shop floor except for another customer. It was only when I checked my CCTV camera that I saw the two men. Both were wearing masks.

“It looked like one was keeping watch at the door while the other man entered the shop with what I believe to be a gun. The camera then showed them both running away. I think it was about 7.45pm. I was very shocked and contacted the police straight away and armed officers attended.”

Lincolnshire Police are currently investigating and would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area.

A spokesperson said: “There wasn’t actually a robbery at the shop but incident 423 of 3 November relates to a call we received about suspicious behaviour of two men in the area wearing masks.

“We are investigating whether there was any sinister intent and would appeal for any witnesses who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact us.

“There will be a witness appeal published within the next few days.”

If anyone has any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident 423 of November 3.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report it online at Crimestoppers-uk.org