Masterclass in using LinkedIn will be a highlight at Grantham Women in Business meeting

The next meeting of Grantham Women in Business is Wednesday, and will feature a LinkedIn Masterclass.

Paul Wilson, of PRWilsonMedia, is guest speaker. The social media training consultant has helped guide hundreds of businesses and business owners to get the most from social media platforms.

He will show how to optimise LinkedIn profiles and make quality connections. The session will be practically based, using real-life case studies to give valuable techniques members can take away and implement in their businesses.

The Grantham Women in Business meeting will take place at Eden House Hotel. Registration is at 5.45pm for a 6pm start. The meeting will draw to a close at 8pm.

Entry is £10 on the door.

There will be a hot buffet with plenty of opportunity to mix and an ‘open mic’ session.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/grantham-women-in-business-tickets-29816653413