May Day merriment for Grantham’s Wyndham Park

May Day will be celebrated in Wyndham Park this year with a family event featuring traditional dancing, music, arts and crafts.

The Heritage Lottery Fund and BIG Lottery Fund event from 10am to 2.30pm on Monday, May 1 will see Lincoln and Micklebarrow Morris Men lead morris dancing whilst Grantham School of Dancing will co-ordinate the traditional dance around the maypole.

There will also be plenty of crafts for children to join in with including making May Day baskets, flower masks and flower pot pictures.

The traditional spring holiday is acknowledged in many cultures and to mark the celebration there will be the opportunity for children to plant seeds in pots to take home from the event.

Café Indulgence will be open at the park throughout the day.

South Kesteven District Council’s business manager for venues and facilities Paul Stokes said: “This is the first event for many years at the park celebrating May Day and promises traditional fun for children and adults alike.

“Come along on the Bank Holiday Monday and relax with music and activities from a bygone era.”