Mayor of Grantham honours Kumon students

Students from the Kumon Grantham Study Centre were recognised at an awards ceremony for their success and continued development studying on the Kumon Maths and English Programmes.

Coun Linda Wootten, Mayor of Grantham, presented students with their certificates and medals for their achievements of completing Kumon (maths) levels and in some cases, making ASHR (Advanced Student Honour Roll) status, meaning they are studying more advanced work in comparison to their peers at school.

Mayor Linda Wootten attended the Kumon Grantham event

Victoria Dobbs, area manager of Kumon, spoke about how Kumon complements the national curriculum. Through her previous experience as a teacher and a head teacher, she demonstrated the many benefits of Kumon and why she feels there is no comparable model.

The Mayor of Grantham then gave a speech on qualities needed to succeed, many of which Kumon help to develop in children: independence, tenacity and confidence.

Daily study of the Kumon programmes requires dedication and perseverance from both the student and their parents. Award ceremonies are a chance to not only reward and celebrate the students’ achievements but to also thank parents for their ongoing commitment to their child’s Kumon studies.

After the awards ceremony, local families attended the centre to find out about the two-week free trial which is on until November 20. Instructor at the study centre, Ros Collins, said: “It is great to see the students becoming more independent in their studies, I am very proud of their progress so far. I am also delighted that we have new families coming to find out more about Kumon and take advantage of the two-week free trial. Kumon’s reputation as the UK and world leader in supplementary education definitely helps.”

Established for over 50 years, the Kumon programmes enable children to develop their independent study skills and confidently tackle advanced work beyond the international standard for their age. Students initially start at a comfortable level with a focus on building a strong foundation in the way they study; they will develop invaluable study skills such as concentration, pace and rhythm before progressing to more advanced work.

For more on the free trial, call 01476 347495 or visit www.kumon.co.uk