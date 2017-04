A couple have enjoyed afternoon tea with the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Linda Wootten, after they won it as a raffle prize at a charity event.

Margaret and Tony Topliss won the prize at the mayor’s recent charity show.

They joined Coun Wootten in the Mayor’s Parlour, located in the Guildhall.

Coun Wootten said: “It was a real pleasure to have afternoon tea with Mr and Mrs Topliss.”