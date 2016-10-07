Mayor of Grantham to walk blindfolded through town for World Sight Day

The Mayor of Grantham will walk through town blindfolded to promote World Sight Day next week.

Coun Linda Wootten will attempt to walk from the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall to the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre with guide dog Wheeler and handler Ian Wells on Thursday to promote World Sight Day, organised locally by Grantham Lions Club.

Coun Wootten said: “I am quite apprehensive about this but have faith in Ian and his guide dog Wheeler.”

The Lions Club are asking for your donations of any old or unused glasses on Thursday (October 13) which can be taken to the parlour on Thursday between 9am and 3pm.

The donations will be sent on to Lions International Recycle for Sight programme centres where volunteers will then clean and asses them before they are distributed to people in need in developing countries.

If you want to help collect glasses or become a glasses donation location, contact Grantham Lion John Dickinson on 0845 8332796.