Mayor walks blindfolded through Grantham for World Sight Day

The Mayor of Grantham put on a blindfold today and walked ‘blind’ through Grantham with the help of a guide dog and his handler.

Coun Linda Wootten walked from the Mayor’s parlour in the Guildhall, down the High Street and to the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, to highlight the difficulties facing people with restricted sight. She was helped by Ian Wells and his guide dog Wheeler.

Mayor of Grantham Coun Linda Wootten walks blindfolded on St Peter's Hill with Ian Wells and his guide dog Wheeler. Photo: TRP-13-10-2016-007B (5)

Grantham Lions Club has been collecting used spectacles as part of World Sight Day for them to be distributed to needy people in developing countries. A collection point was set up in the Mayor’s parlour.

Coun Wootten said of her experience: “I thank Ian for allowing me into his world and I appreciate how much he has to concentrate to achieve tasks which we take for granted. Ian has a great attitude towards life and doesn’t let his disability get in the way of anything he wants to do. That’s an inspiration to us all.”

Mr Wells said: “You don’t know how lucky I am because I am in a country that understands and has empathy with visual impairment which is shown by the generosity towards me by the general public.”

The donations of spectacles are sent on to Lions International Recycle for Sight programme centres where volunteers will then clean and asses them before they are distributed.