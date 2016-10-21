Meeting over future of Grantham’s St George’s Day parade

Police are to meet with representatives of the Scouts after the Lincolnshire force said it could no longer afford to provide officers to marshall the event.

The future of the parade and other events, such as the twice-yearly bikers’ run through the town centre, have been put in doubt.

But the Scouts are hoping that some kind of solution can be found.

Scouts’ District Commissioner Eileen Booth said: “The police have offered to meet with us and we hope we will be able to sort out how we are going to ensure that the St George’s Day parade take place. I will know a little more after the meeting with the police. I am hopeful that with the support of Coun Ray Wootten we can find a way.”

Coun Wootten, a member of the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel, said a meeting has been arranged for December 19 to discuss the issue.

He said he had heard the police may marshall the event next year, although this has to be confirmed.

But this year’s route for the Christmas bikers’ run through the town centre is not being marshalled by the police. Mayor of Grantham Coun Linda Wootten said it was a shame the bikers were unable to do their run through the town centre and will have to bypass it, instead riding along the A52 and straight on to The Meres Leisure Centre where they will take Christmas gifts for local needy children.

Coun Wootten said: “It is sad for the townsfolk if the bikers are not coming through the town centre. What do we pay our taxes for?

“We get to see a spectacle as they ride up to The Meres to deliver their gifts, but the public like to see them ride through the town centre. It’s good for the town.”

Hundreds of bikers have traditionally ridden into town and down the High Street bearing gifts before Christmas and chocolate eggs at Easter for local underprivileged children.