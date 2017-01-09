Melvin the giraffe stolen from Grantham home

Have you spotted Melvin the giraffe?

The homemade ornamental creature, a treasured member of the Fenton family, has been taken from their garden in Dudley Road, Grantham.

Mitch Fenton said: “I am sad, angry and disappointed to announce Melvin my Witham giraffe has gone missing, somebody has him somewhere.

“I’ve checked the river in case he drifted off looking for more food, but it’s clear. I fear somebody has stolen him.”

Melvin was made of wood found in the river and painted in giraffe colours.

Mitch said: “For all the people he made smile on the footpath and the kids that stopped and looked at him, we’d like him back.

“He needs to be where he grew up. Please don’t spoil it; it’s worth nothing, made of wood found in the river, but we spent ages making him.”

Melvin was spotted in the Cambridge Street area being carried by a couple of youths in wet trousers.

Mitch is pleading with the person who took him to return him to the home, 118 Dudley Road.