Memory Lane: Barford’s machine found in Cyprus

These pictures of an Aveling Barford motor grader were sent in by Shane Marshall, who used to work for the Grantham firm.

Mr Marshall has since moved to Cyprus and so was pleasantly surprised to see this piece of machinery from his old workplace.

A plate on an Aveling Barford MG6 Motor Grader seen in Paphos, Cyprus, by Shane Marshall.

He said: “I was originally born in Grantham but now live in Paphos, Cyprus. I’m not sure if this is of any interest to the GJ readers but I was driving around one of the villages near Paphos last week and came across Aveling Barford MG6 Motor Grader serial no. 1068. I started my first job at Aveling Barford when I was 16 in 1976 and from memory this model was no longer in production, which would make this machine over 40 years old!

“As you can see from the photos, the machine is in pretty good order and still going strong. Where the owners get spare parts from is a good question but Cypriots are renowned for making things last.”

