Memory Lane: St Peter’s Hill between the wars

These photographs are just two of many submitted to the Grantham Journal of late, these depicting the opposite ends of St Peter’s Hill.

Judging by the vehicles in the pictures, they look to have been taken between the world wars.

St Peter's Hill

The main building in the first photo is now occupied by Ringrose Law solicitors, whilst the Frederick Tollemache statue in the second is still a familiar landmark in town.

** We love to see your old pictures of Grantham. If you have any old pictures you would like to see featured in the Journal, please send them to Memory Lane, Grantham Journal, St Peter’s House, St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6QB. Or email us at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk