Memory Lane: Whatever happened to Mayfair Concert Party?

Journal readers are being asked to shed light on the performers pictured here limbering up for a show 60 years ago.

The photograph, taken in 1956, was sent to the Journal by Stan Matthews, of Buckminster Gardens, Grantham.

He said: “The group was known as The Mayfair Variety Concert Party and in the show were three young ladies, Janet Wright, Janet Burden and Beryl Cook, a vocal trio, and comic Barry Cox.

“The trio made a record in a Nottingham studio.

“I regret I do not know any more about the concert party and hopefully Journal readers can help.

“I saw the show at the BMARC Social Club in the mid-fifties.”

If you know any more about the group, please contact us by email at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk