Mental health trust for Lincolnshire reports problems with its phone lines

A Lincolnshire NHS Trust responsible for mental health, learning disability and social care has announced it is currently experiencing problems with its phone lines in the Sleaford area where it is based, with a handful of services unable to make or receive external calls.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has said the number for patient enquiries and queries - the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) is currently affected.

Service users, family members, or carers who need to get in touch are asked to email: pals@lpft.nhs.uk so that a member of staff can call them back using a mobile phone.

The Willows, which is the Sleaford base for the steps2change talking therapies service is also experiencing problems. Service users needing to call are being asked to use the alternative number of 07790 360454.

For Neuropsychology services patients are being asked to call 07766 360454.

For all other Trust headquarter services including the main switchboard, Mental Health Act and legal teams, subject access requests and APM bookings email: info@lpft.nhs.uk or phone 01529 222200 and the call will be diverted to the Single Point of Access Centre, where staff will take a message so the appropriate person can call back.

The Trust apologises for any inconvenience and is actively working with BT to resolve the issue as soon as possible, says a spokesman. Further updates will be posted on the Trust website www.lpft.nhs.uk.