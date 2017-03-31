Mid-Lent Fair in Grantham for four days from Sunday

The Mid Lent Fair returns to Grantham on Sunday.

The fair runs from Sunday through to Wednesday, in Westgate, Market Place and Conduit Lane.

Mid-Lent Fair, Grantham

The traditional opening ceremony by the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Linda Wootten, will take place at 2pm on Sunday at the Dodgems ride in the Market Place.

Road closures for the fair will take place from tomorrow (Saturday) from 5pm onwards in Wide Westgate, Narrow Westgate, Welby Street, Guildhall Street (part of), Butcher’s Row, Union Street and Conduit Lane, including the car park. All roads in Grantham will reopen at 6am on Thursday.

Enjoy!