Mobility aid centre opens in former Grantham antiques shop

The Mayor of Grantham was the guest of honour at the official opening of Grantham’s latest business, Prime Comforts, on Monday.

Coun Mike Cook was invited to cut the ribbon alongside owner Rupert Stanton, who has opened the mobility aid centre in the former Notions Antique Centre, in the Market Place, before it moved to the High Street.

Specialising in all the latest mobility aids and comfort products, it sells a large selection including wheelchairs, rollators, shopping trolleys and zimmers as well as footwear, stairlifts, toilet seats, recliner chairs and adjustable beds.

After cutting the ribbon, the mayor was given a tour of the facilities by Rupert Stanton, who has been in the mobility industry for over 20 years and follows in his family’s footsteps by opening up his own shop.

Rupert said: “My dad owns a mobility shop in Rushden and my uncle owns two in Northampton. I have worked alongside my dad for many years. It feels like my family were born and bred into this industry. We have worked closely with the NHS to identify areas of need.

“It is very difficult to find exactly what you need online. As every customer has different needs, the mobility industry needs to be largely bespoke. We give customers the opportunity to try an item before they make a purchase. We also offer home visits, where we will take two or three items for the customer to try out first.”

Despite only opening on Monday, the business has already had a steady flow of customers through the door.

Rupert said: “It’s been three months in the planning but the response has been great. Our first official customer was a lady called Mrs Roberts, who came in as we were setting up at the weekend.”

The mayor’s duties didn’t stop after cutting the ribbon, as he was asked to demonstrate and give his verdict on a stairlift and a reclining chair.

He said: “I am very impressed with the large range of items available. I am always very happy to welcome new businesses into town and it is good to see the shop being occupied again.”