MoD confirms Grantham barracks to close in 2020 and reveals where Army units will go

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that it will dispose of the Prince William of Gloucester barracks in 2020 and has revealed where the units based at the site will be transferred.

The confirmation comes as part of an announcement by the MoD giving details of 56 more sites to be sold off.

In September it was revealed that the Somerby Hill site would be sold off to make way for housing. It is estimated that the site could accommodate 4,000 homes.

Grantham councillor Ray Wootten, who attended a celebration of the barracks 100th centenary recently, told the Journal: “The confirmation from the Ministry of Defence that The Prince William of Gloucester Barracks will close in four years is devastating news to those who are employed locally. This news comes only weeks after celebrating the centenary of the barracks and former RAF Spitalgate.

“Obviously the land will be destined for housing but I hope that its military history is preserved in some way.”

In the Better Defence Estate Strategy published this week, the MoD revealed what will happen to the units based at Somerby Hill.

It says HQ 102 Logistic Brigade headquarters will be rationalised in 2018 with the brigade’s units resubordinated. The Army Training Regiment will move to the Army Training Centre at Pirbright near Guildford.

Three units of the Royal Logistic Corps - 2 Operations Support Group, 167 Catering Support Regiment and 294 Supply Squadron are likely to move to Alanbrooke Barracks, Topcliffe, in North Yorkshire.

It is estimated that about £140m will be saved over the next decade by selling off the sites.