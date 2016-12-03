More party leaders come to Grantham and Sleaford ahead of by-election

Two more party leaders will be in the area over the next few days ahead of Thursday’s Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election.

Jonathan Bartley, co-leader of the Green Party for England and Wales, will be in Grantham and the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency on Monday (December 5) to support Sarah Stock’s campaign. Miss Stock, of Billingborough, is a registered nurse and mother of three children. She is standing as an Independent candidate and is a member of the Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital campaign.

Today, the newly-elected leader of UKIP, Paul Nuttall, is visiting Sleaford in support of their candidate Victoria Ayling.

Miss Stock is being supported by the Green Party and the National Health Action Party, which say her campaign offers the best hope of seriously challenging the government in one of its safest seats, focussing on the crisis situation in the local NHS.

Mr Bartley will join Miss Stock and supporters outside Grantham Hospital on Monday afternoon.

A Green Party spokesman said: “Sarah has been a tireless campaigner for the preservation of good, accessible health services, particularly the overnight A&E service at Grantham and District Hospital. But Sarah is also passionate about all of the needs of rural communities which seem to be overlooked in our ‘London centric’ politics.

“Sarah shares many of the concerns of the Green Party and the National Health Action Party, despite her non-party political views. It is for that reason that both parties have agreed not to field their own candidates but to back Sarah in her campaign.”

Yesterday Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron visited Grantham and Sleaford, the day after his party was triumphant in the Richmond Park by-election overturning a 23,000 majority. Ross Pepper is standing for the Lib Dems.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth have also visited the area.