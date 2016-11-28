Motorist films moment when pensioner on mobility scooter nearly collides with car on Grantham road

A motorist has captured the moment when a pensioner nearly collided with a car while crossing a road on his mobility scooter.

The elderly man was captured by a dashcam in Jim Taylor’s car as he went across London Road on Friday. Instead of using a nearby pedestrian crossing, the pensioner crossed the road in front of Mr Taylor’s car and was then almost struck by another vehicle in the next lane as it heads towards the junction with Wharf Road.

Mr Taylor posted the video on YouTube on Friday night and it has since attracted more than 3,200 views.

Mr Taylor told the Journal: “He was so, so lucky. The car was only inches away from him. I think everybody who has a mobility scooter should be assessed before they are allowed to use one. He could have gone over the road at the lights just down the road.”

Mr Taylor added: “It is quite humorous to look at but at the same time very serious because if he had been hit then that footage would have been a whole lot different.”

In the footage, the pensioner manages to reach the other side of the road unscathed but then almost rides his scooter into another car on the pavement and then a roadsign.

Mr Taylor said he was ‘very surprised’ at the number of views the video had attracted on YouTube.