Moved Sunrisers raise money for Grantham Parkinson’s UK branch

Rotarians were so moved by a talk on the effects of Parkinson’s that they decided to hold a fund-raising event for Parkinson’s UK.

Members of Grantham Sunrise Rotary held a curry night at the Everest Inn, in Westgate, and raised £300. This was the last official duty of outgoing president Ian Brodie, who was thrilled to make this presentation to the Parkinson’s group, thanking the restaurant and Rotarian John Cussell for organising ‘such a wonderful event, for such a worthy cause’.

The event followed a talk by former commercial airline pilot Ray Flack, of the Grantham branch of Parkinson’s UK, during which he spoke about the devastating effects of Parkinson’s.

Pictured are, from left – Kalpit Bhandari of Everest, Ian Brodie, Chris Ward, Ray Flack, Shirley Ward MBE of Parkinson’s UK, Mos Kalbassi of Parkinson’s UK and Raju Giri of Everest.