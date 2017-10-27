Moy Park colleagues run 10K to raise hundreds for charities

Have your say

Two friends have raised hundreds of pounds for two charities by tackling a 10K together.

Des Adams, 49, Earlsfield Lane, and Mark Ward, 44, Alma Park, took part in the annual Tholthorpe 10K road race in September, to raise money for The British Heart Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Moy Park colleagues trained together to prepare for the picturesque September run in North Yorkshire.

Although Des has completed quite a few runs before, it is the first time that Mark has embarked on one.

Mark said: “I saw it as a bit of a personal challenge, but we did a lot of training to get ready for it and to get us across the finishing line.”

Their hard work paid off as they went on to beat their target to finish in 1 hour and three minutes.

In the last two weeks, they have presented cheques for £407 to British Heart Foundation and £604 to Macmillan Cancer Support at Grantham Hospital.

Mark added; “We chose these two charities as they are both close to our hearts due to family bereavements on both sides.”

With a 10K under his belt, Mark has caught the running bug.

He added: “I would like to enter the Great North Run next year.”