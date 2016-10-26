MP Nick Boles ‘annoyed’ to be missing Grantham Hospital march on Saturday after revealing he’s fighting cancer

Grantham MP Nick Boles has said he’s “annoyed” to be missing Saturday’s Grantham Hospital march after it was revealed he’s battling cancer.

The Conservative MP, who beat the disease nine years ago, said it was the “fantastic 24/7 A&E team” at King’s College Hospital, who had discovered a cancerous tumour in his head.

In a Tweet, Mr Boles, who represents the Grantham and Stamford constituency, added: “Grantham deserves no less. I will keep piling the pressure on ULHT throughout my treatment.”

He also thanked Newark MP Robert Jenrick (Con) who would be attending the weekend’s march on his behalf.

Mr Boles has previously met with protestors fighting the closure of the accident and emergency department at night to discuss their concerns.

Following on from a protest march in early September, in which 3,000 people took part, a second march will take place through Grantham on Saturday to the hospital organised by SOS Grantham Hospital.

The campaign group says more than 30,000 people have signed online and paper petitions demanding that full 24-hour A&E services are restored.

Charmaine Morgan, chairman of SOS Grantham Hospital, says up to 4,000 people may take part in the march to the hospital.