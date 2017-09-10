Music concert at Dirty Duck will fund life-saving treatment

Some of Grantham’s finest music acts are hosting an all-day charity music event at the Dirty Duck in Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, to help fund life-saving treatment for a well-known musician who is battling cancer.

After learning to play the trombone when he was just eight years old, John Johnson has gone on to play alongside some of the biggest musical acts, including Simply Red, Musical Youth, Girls Aloud and Will Young. He has spent the past six years playing alongside UB40 and working with them on two albums.

The Dirty Duck will host the all-day music event next weekend.

After being first diagnosed with gall bladder cancer in 2015, an initial procedure to remove the tumour proved successful, but after discovering that the cancer had returned in March this year, close friend Katie Bates, from Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, who has known John and his sister Dee for 25 years, wanted to help.

She said: “Unfortunately, the NHS doesn’t currently offer treatment that could be successful with the prognosis. Our last hope relies solely with a revolutionary targeted and controlled stem cell treatment and naturopathy in London, but it comes at a cost.”

Needing to raise £50,000 for the treatment, Katie set up CONQUER in July so John’s family, friends and fans could share their fund-raising ideas.

She said: “Due to the unbelievable response, we created a CONQUER website so that we could post updates and start selling unique CONQUER wristbands and other merchandise. UB40 even bought some wristbands to help with the sales.”

After hearing about their plight, Grantham’s acclaimed Elvis tribute singer Nick Pacey asked if he could organise a music concert at the Dirty Duck, featuring a variety of local bands and solo artists including The Americanas, Outlaw, The System, Terry Carey, Trevor Leeson, Darren Yates, Shaney Lea Pacey, Mark Farren and Laura Church.

Nick said: “It is a really good cause, so I just thought lets pull something together to help him out and to raise awareness.”

Dirty Duck owners JF and Lynne Pozzetto are busy preparing for the event next weekend.

Lynne said: “We already have live bands who play on a Sunday afternoon and they always seem very popular, so when Nick Pacey approached us, we were only too happy to help such a good cause.

“There will be four fully stocked bars, two barbecues and two hog roasts.”

Katie added: “All of this, would not be possible without the amazing fans and the ongoing support.”

The music concert starts at 1.30pm on Sunday, September 17 and finishes at 9.30pm with a performance from Nick Pacey and his Elvis tribute band, Roustabout. John will also making a special guest appearance on stage with Nick and his band.

For more information visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/conquer4jj-concert-tickets -37583964650, www.conquer 4jj.wixsite.com/website or www.justgiving.com/crowd funding/johnjohnson