National Front supporters to march through Grantham tomorrow

Supporters from the National Front, a far-right political party in the UK, will be marching through Grantham tomorrow afternoon (Saturday)

The march is expected to start at 2pm.

Unite Against Fascism supporters will be on the streets to oppose them and will be meeting at the Market Place at 12.30pm.

There will be a police presence.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are aware that one is due to be taking place and we will allow any demonstration to take place safely. We have been informed that there could be about 60 and our response will be proportionate.”