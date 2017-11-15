Nations share dishes and dance at Grantham party

More than 250 people from 27 different nations across Grantham, enjoyed getting to know each other at the annual Jubilee Church Life Centre’s ‘Celebrate the Nations’ event on Saturday.

Many of the party goers arrived in their national costume and brought along a variety of national dishes for fellow guests to try with The Rotary Sunrise serving drinks throughout the evening.

Debbie Gaire, Pooja Sharma, Indira Kandel Sharma, Kamala Sharma and Bishnu Gaire don their national dress to the party.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mike Cook also joined the party. He said: “I was delighted to be invited. It was most gratifying to see that Grantham is a ‘multi cultural town.’ I am not too sure what some of the dishes served were called but those that I sampled were delicious. I was amazed by the different nationalities present, as was demonstrated by the ceremony of the flags at the close of the evening. My grateful thanks go to the Whitaker Family because without them, there would not be evenings like this.”

Councillors Ray and Linda Wootten took along a home made cottage pie.

Ray said: “We were made very welcome. We sat on a table with a delightful polish family. The father is a joiner, his wife is a teaching assistant at a local school and their son is a trainee barrister. Also on our table was a polish GP and an accountant from Zimbabwe and his Hungarian wife and children.”

Project manager for the English Conversation Club, Hannah San Jose said: “Guests watched traditional dances from India, Nepal, Africa and the Philippines and songs from China and England. The Peoples Health Trust also provided funding.”

Martini, Victoria and Holly Sabine tuck into a variety of dishes.