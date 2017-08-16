NCS presents Grantham senior group with plaque

Teenagers participating in the National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme presented The Grantham Senior Citizens’ club with a plaque last week to commemorate their time there.

The group of 13 teenagers, who are all students from the Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham, and Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn, spent two weeks developing an activities timetable for the club as well as appealing for new activity leaders and members, as part of their community project programme.

In order to raise money towards new activities, the group organised a cake bake sale, which raised £145, aswell as embarking on an 100-mile bike ride.

With the money raised, they were able to buy a selection of arts, crafts and new games. The money left will be put towards a sunboard to stop echoing in the hall, which will help those members with hearing aids.

The Mayor of Grantham, Coun Mike Cook and Coun Jacky Smith was invited along to the presentation.

Coun Cook said: “All too often, good young people get little publicity. These young people have given their time up and have worked incredibly hard. They are a credit to themselves and to the community.”

Jacky added: “The senior citizens club is such a friendly place with some lovely people. Places like the club are crucial. It allows people to come and have someone to talk to.”

NCS volunteer Elizabeth Richardson, 16, has enjoyed getting to meet new people through the scheme. She said: “I have really enjoyed the opportunity to meet so many new people and helping to make a difference. We are hoping that everything we have implemented at the club will remain and become long-term.”

Chairman of Grantham Senior Citizens’ Club Sandra Bird is grateful for the groups efforts. She said: “We have really enjoyed having them here and would definiitely welcome another NCS group back next year.”

Since appealing for new activity leaders through the Journal and on the radio, the club have already received interest.

Musical duo, ‘Music for you,’ Michael Lambert and Andy Hearn often visit carehomes and day centres to play songs ranging from the 1920’s through to the modern day.

Michael said: “I play the banjo and Andy plays the clarinet and we mainly cater for the older generations, so we would be very interested in playing for the senior citizens club. It is a great way to give back to the community. We play for pure enjoyment and any donations we receive goes towards charity.”

NCS Mentor Melinda Graham, a teaching assistant at Grantham college, has been helping the volunteers. She said: “It has been good to be able to work with a great group of young people. As a mentor, it is a once in a lifetime experience.”