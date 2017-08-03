New £5,000 fund for youth groups working to reduce fear of crime

Youth projects in South Holland working to reduce the fear of crime and anti-social behaviour can apply for grants of up to £5,000.

Groups which give young people somewhere to spend their time, teach community safety or get young and older residents together are eligible to apply for up to £5,000, although the average grant given is £1,000.

The funding comes after a donation was made by the outgoing High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, Jill Hughes, in a bid to reduce fear of crime.

Sue Fortune, of the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, said: “Following receipt of a kind donation from the outgoing High Sheriff, Jill Hughes, we are able to offer additional funding for youth projects that help reduce the fear of crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Successful grants have been awarded to projects to cover the cost of youth activities, alternative curriculum provision, youth music, multicultural arts sessions and youth club provisions.

“The process is very straightforward, with advice and support available in relation to filling in an application form.”

The closing date for applications is September 1 and for more details, call 01529 305825.

