New beauty salon in Grantham offers customers a touch of elegance

A new beauty salon has opened, which offers busy customers the opportunity to book treatments online.

Elegance Beauty Salon opened in the Market Place last Monday, offering a range of treatments including massages, hot stone therapy, hopi ear candles, gel nails and waxing.

Eleanor Charley, 32, qualified as a beauty therapist from Grantham college last year. Since then she has built up a client base from working in salons across town and as a mobile beautician.

But she always wanted to have her own beauty business. She has employed Amy Taylor, 19, who qualified as a beauty therapist from Grantham college, at the same time.

Eleanor added: “We want to be able to provide our customers with a more personal touch, which is why we are quite open plan with a treatment room for more personal treatments including massages and waxing.”

With help from her husband Wayne, who tackled the decorating, it only took three days from signing the lease for the salon to be ready.

For more information and ways to book online, visit www.elegancebeautysalongrantham.co.uk

