New branch in Grantham for funeral directors

A family-run, independent funeral directors has opened a branch in Grantham, with the aim of being able to offer more affordable ceremonies.

Townsend Moore Funeral Services, which also has a branch in Leadenham, opened its doors on Wharf Road last Wednesday and hosted an open day to mark the occasion.

It was attended by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) vice chairman Councillor George Chivers and Councillor Bob Sampson, as well as members of the public.

Director Chris Townsend opened his first branch in Leadenham in March 2015 with the aim of offering expertise and experience in providing quality funeral services but at affordable prices.

The business decided to expand into town to provide support to families living in Grantham as well as in the surrounding areas, by offering a bespoke, personal service.

A spokesman said: “People are at the forefront of everything we do. We are extremely caring and pride ourselves on being able to offer a very compassionate and personal service.

“We support everyone through the entire process, from the very first call, on the day of the funeral and afterwards.

“We understand that it is not always easy to come into the office, especially during such a difficult time, so we often arrange home visits and phone each day. Our funeral directors really mean what they say and care about what happens.

“Our ultimate aim is to ensure that everything is perfect on the day for everyone involved and to deliver a beautiful service, carried out with complete compassion and dignity.”

Since opening, they have appointed a new manageress, April Abbott, to oversee developments within their Grantham branch and have been met with positive reactions from the public since their open day.

They said: “Everyone seems to be really happy that we are here. We have been very busy. A lot of people have just popped in for a chat, to meet the team and to see what services we offer.”

For more information, call 01476 566 933 or email townsendmoorefuneralservices@yahoo.co.uk