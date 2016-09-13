New building sought to replace ‘depressed and damp’ Grantham day centre

Services at a Grantham day centre will be re-located after county councillors heard the building described as ‘old and depressed’.

The facility, at St John’s Court, is used by 24 people with learning difficulties and conditions such as Down’s Syndrome.

It is one of the day centres earmarked to be upgraded by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a £500,000 investment.

A report which went before last week’s adults scrutiny committee stated that the three-storey Grantham building was badly in need of refurbishment.

It read: “The building feels old, depressed, and downstairs has no natural light and it is damp.

“The carpets are in a very poor state; there has not been any decorating for years.”

Following a visit to the premises by county councillors Helen Powell and Sue Wray and the committee meeting, the authority’s Project Board and property team are now liaising to find a better alternative building to house the day centre in.

Justin Hackney, assistant director of adult care at County Hall, said: “Day services are much more than buildings, and lots of activities happen within the community to make the best of local facilities.

“But we have been reviewing the buildings that we use as a base for day services and investing to make improvements to them.

“People who use the centres and staff have played a key role in influencing the improvements we’ve made, which include redecoration, new equipment and building restructuring.”

He confirmed a replacement property is being sought for Grantham: “The current building is outdated so we’re looking for something brighter, with more flexible space for day activities.”