New Grantham play area is being built on town estate

Work has started on a new play area and public open space off Tissington Road in Grantham.

It’s the first play area to be built in the town since 2011 following successful negotiations between South Kesteven District Council, tenants and estate developers.

The council says there has been extensive consultation over the selection of play equipment and seating, litter, anti-social behaviour, dog fouling, fencing and maintenance.

New facilities will include a nest swing, timber and log features and a mini climbing web with natural play features such as a seasonal bulb spiral, grass mounds and boulders to encourage imaginative play, plus a timber bench and picnic table.

The whole site will be landscaped with a low fence along the road side. Once complete, it will be maintained by SKDC.

The council is overseeing the development off Springfield Road and anticipates that new facilities will be completed by the autumn on the 1,500 square metre site, which is surrounded on three sides by houses and flats.

SKDC Cabinet Member for Finance and ward member Coun Adam Stokes, who has championed the scheme throughout, said: “I am delighted that work has begun on the new play area, which I know will be very much welcomed by residents.

“This is now a mature estate, but it demonstrates the growing demand for housing from people that wish to live and work in our district. It is important that we grow in the right way, and that means ensuring we work with developers to provide excellent facilities such as this for families and communities to enjoy.”