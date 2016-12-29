New owners of historic Stoke Rochford Hall hotel vow to invest

The new operators of Stoke Rochford Hall hotel have spoken of their plans to transform the historic venue.

The lease for the Victorian 91-bedroom hotel at Stoke Rochford has just been bought by the Leamington Spa-based Talash Hotels Group for an undisclosed sum.

The lease, originally for 999 years, was sold by the National Union of Teachers, which has operated the hotel for 38 years.

The grade one listed hotel is still owned by the Stoke Rochford Estate.

Talash Hotels is owned by brothers Ravi and Sanjay Kathuria, who over the last few years have been involved in a rapid programme of hotel acquisitions.

They said: “We are very pleased to confirm the acquisition of Stoke Rochford hotel. We will be investing in the hotel.

“We plan to update certain areas of the hotel and make it more of a commercial operation than it was under the NUT.

“We want to put Stoke Rochford hotel back on the map - make it more widely known.”

They said the aim would be to greatly strengthen the hotel’s reputation as a wedding venue.

“We will be looking to develop its leisure complex and increase the hotel’s occupancy.”

They added: “Very few properties of this of type of character come on the market.

“We consider this hotel to be our flagship hotel for the company. It is a great hotel to add to our portfolio.”

The hotel employs 46 staff who have transferred to Talash Hotels under their existing terms and conditions.

An NUT spokeswoman said: “I can confirm the NUT has sold the lease for Stoke Rochford Hall hotel.”

She said the decision to sell had been taken as the union’s use of the hotel had reduced over the last few years.

