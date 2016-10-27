New pub-restaurant to be built on former Grantham haulage yard site

Plans have been revealed for a large new pub-restaurant for Grantham.

Marston’s Inns and Taverns has submitted a planning application for a two-storey building with 65 car parking spaces and children’s play equipment on a key site on Harlaxton Road.

Marston’s says the type of food-led public house it is planning will provide a meeting place for business people at lunchtime and for family groups and couples in the evening.

The planning application says the site on vacant land at the crossroads junction of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road – formerly a James Irlam haulage yard – has previously had planning permission granted for a mixture of retail, pub and fast food uses.

The ground floor of the building would be given over to the public house and 15-seater restaurant, together with bar, toilets and kitchen and service areas. The first floor would be for staff accommodation.

To the south would be an outdoor amenity area providing seating along with a children’s play area, which would be fully secure.

The north of the site would have further seating.

Martson’s says the pub would provide up to 60 job opportunities for local people.

The pub company said in its application: “Marston’s Plc are a well-known nationwide provider of public house and retail leisure uses with vast experience in this industry sector.

“Operating over 2,000 premises throughout the country, the Marston’s Plc philosophy for ‘food led’ public houses does not compete with more traditional local town centre public house venues.”

The application says the architectural style aims to echo aspects of the historical coaching inn, tavern and public house.

The area surrounding the site includes homes and a KFC restaurant, developed on the site of the former Sir Isaac Newton pub.

It is claimed the proposed development would not cause any safety issues.

Marston’s concludes: “The site is efficiently located to serve the needs of local residents and visitors to the area.”