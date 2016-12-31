New Year’s Eve is extra special for Grantham golden couple

Every New Year’s Eve is a special time, but even more so for Roger and Enid Edwards as they are celebrating their golden wedding.

The couple, of Barrowby Gate, Grantham, were married 50 years ago today (Saturday) at St John’s Church, Spitalgate. Roger knew Enid as he was a friend of her brother’s and they started going out together at a dance at the BMARC dance hall.

Enid and Roger Edwards on their wedding day.

Roger, 72, and Enid, 70, who were both born in Grantham, spent a night at the Grand Hotel in Leicester for their honeymoon. They had decided it was more important to spend what money they had on a home and bought a house in Hillview Close. However, they remember how they had no furniture and were grateful to neighbours who lent them some.

Roger worked for East Midlands Electricity Board as a draughtsman and stayed with the company for 48 years, retiring in 2008.

Enid worked as a machinist for Wolsey, a clothing firm, where Moy Park is now based. She went on to work for her brother’s company BGB as a deputy team leader for 25 years, retiring two years ago.

The couple have been celebrating their 50th anniversary with events throughout the year. They hosted a party for family and friends in the summer and enjoyed a holiday in Cyprus with family. Enid and her twin sister, Elizabeth, also celebrated their 70th birthdays in October.

On the special day itself, Roger and Enid will host a buffet party for family and friends.

They have two children, Neal and Jacqueline, son-in-law David and two grandchildren; Jessica, who is studying architecture at Leicester University and Kieran, a joinery student at Grantham College.

The couple enjoy gardening and meals out and like to go to Leicester where they visit the Curve Theatre.