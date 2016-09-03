Newsflash: Protesters gather in town centre ahead of march against overnight closure of Grantham’s A&E

Hundreds of people are now gathering on the green outside the Guildhall in Grantham, as they prepare to set off on a protest march.

The march is against the night-time closure of the accident and emergency department at Grantham Hospital, a controversial move by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust to resolve a staffing crisis at Lincoln County and Boston Pilgrim hospitals.

Angry that Grantham people should suffer as a results, Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital was formed, a campaign group which has quickly gathered support from the community and has organised today’s march.

It will set off from St Peter’s Hill at around 12.15pm, going along St Catherine’s Road, through The Paddock, along the Riverside Walk, through Wyndham Park, crossing over Belton Lane and into Manthorpe Road, gathering outside the entrance to Grantham Hospital.

However, there are concerns that some protesters, who are angry that the route will not run through the town centre but around it, will march along the High Street.

