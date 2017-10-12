Night of music for Grantham Journal Children’s Fund

Have your say

The Guildhall ballroom was filled with the sounds of music and laughter on Saturday night, as an audience enjoyed Cabaret Grantham.

Hundreds of pounds were raised during the event, in aid of the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund.

Stars of the show were singer and comedienne Ali James, singer Laura Church and guitarist Nigel Truman.

So popular was the music that Ali and Laura were persuaded to sing song after song even after the night should have drawn to a close.

Before the stage was lit up, guests sat down to a two-course carvery buffet served by charity trustees and volunteers.

Chairman of the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund Roy Wright said: “On an evening when the entertainment was superb and the meal was rated as excellent, the audience showed their approval of a great night out by demanding a repeat.

“My sincere thanks to all for their support.”

Proceeds from the show will help the charity to provide financial support to families with disabled children.