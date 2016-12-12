No need to be lonely on Christmas Day – take up invitation to lunch

Elderly people and those who will be alone on Christmas Day are encouraged to go along to community Christmas meals organised by charity Lincs2Advice.

Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road, is inviting older people to lunch on December 25, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, free of charge. To find out more, call 01476 578072.

Meanwhile, a lunch on the same day at Caythorpe Village Hall is suitable for people of any age who will be without company on Christmas Day. Doors will open at noon and lunch will be served at 2pm. The cost of lunch is £12.50 and to book, or to find out more, call 01400 272935.

The community Christmas meals are being supported by Lincolnshire Police. The force’s community safety officer Gill Finn said: “Christmas time for most is a sociable and family orientated time of the year, but for some people in our communities who live alone it can be lonely and depressing.

“For those people it can also be a time of year when they may be more vulnerable to criminals and door step crime.

“As a way of encouraging a more social way of life we have decided to promote the Christmas meals that are being held across Lincolnshire most aimed at all people in our communities, not just the older residents.

“If you or a family member can attend one of these events, you can open up a lifeline to advice and support services whilst also enjoying a festive meal.”

Lincs2Advice is a charitable incorporated organisation focused on enabling people in Lincolnshire to be able to access quality support and information when they most need it. To find out more about the charity, visit www.lincs2advice.org.uk or call 0300 303 8789.

* If you are holding a Christmas event or providing a service to the area’s more vulnerable residents, email comment@grantham journal.co.uk with ‘Grantham Journal news’ in the subject line or call 01476 541428.