No tears at Harrowby Horticultural Show

The Church of the Epiphany was full of weird and wonderful delights for this year’s Harrowby Horticultural Show.

The annual event, which took place on Monday, was well attended with quality entries in most categories.

Harrowby Show EMN-160831-144324001

Organisers, George Harrison and Alan Skelton said: “The quality of entries were very good this year. We would like to thank all those who attended and helped.”

The winners were as follows: Onions (spring sown) - B.Bridges, Onions (from sets, dressed) - M.Skinner, Potatoes (white) - B.Bridges, Potatoes (coloured) - M.Skinner, Carrots (stump rooted) - M.Skinner, Carrots (long rooted) - A.Skelton, Shallots (culinary) - M.Skinner, Shallots (pickling) - R.Humphries, Beetroot - E.Johnson, Runner Beans - R.Young, Marrows - C.Peberdy, Longest Runner Bean - R.Humphries, Tomatoes - C.Peberdy, Cherry Tomatoes - C.Peberdy, Heaviest Potato - E.Johnson, Leeks (pot) - M.Skinner, Heaviest Marrow - E.Taylor, Veg/Fruit other than listed - R.Young, Heaviest Onion - K.Smith, Cucumber - C.Peberdy, Apples - R.Witkiewicz, Courgettes - C.Peberdy, French Beans - E.Witkiewicz, Collection of four kinds of Vegetable - C.Spencer, Top Tray - J.Humphries, Top Vase - I.Harrison, Vase of Five Annuals - M.Langham, Asters - E.Johnson, Gladioli (three spikes) - G.Harrison, Gladioli (one spike) - A.Skelton, Potted Plant (foilage) - J.Tinkley, Potted Plant (flowering) - M.Langham, Pot Fuchsia - K.Smith, One Specimen Dahlia - C.Peberdy, Five Daliah - M.Skinner, Three Daliah - C.Peberdy, Three Daliah (decorative) - C.Peberdy, Three Daliah (cactus) - M.Skinner, Three Daliah (ball) - C.Peberdy, Three Daliah (pom) - M.Skinner, One Specimen Chrysanthemum - W.Parrott, Three Sparay Chrysanthemums - M.Skinner, Three Chrysanthemums (one variety) - W.Parrott, Perennials - J.Humphries, Roses - R.Humphries, One Flower and One Vegetable - G.Harrison, Fruit Loaf - J.Cox, Victoria Sandwich - L.Mitchell, Biscuits - M.Langham, Cake containing Vegetable - J.Nash, Fruit Scones - J.Nash, Apple Pie - J.Cox, Cup Cakes - R.Harrison, Cheese Straws - J.Cox and Bakewell Tart - R.Humphries.

M.Skinner took three trophies home - Harrowby Allotment Challenge Cup for best vegetable exhibit, Henry Boot Homes Cup for best exhibit in show and David Stevens Bowl for best flower exhibit. The Lorraine Peberdy Trophy went to J.Tinkley for best pot plant, the Nicholas Challenge Cup went to J.Nash for best cookery exhibit and the Anthony Marke Memorial Award went to A.Skelton for best shallot exhibit.