Nursery tots and residents get crafty together

Pre-school children at a Grantham nursery joined care home residents on Monday for a craft-making session.

The three-and four-year-olds from Stepping Stones Nursery, in Agnes Street, regularly visit the residents at Kings Court Nursing Home in Swinegate, to take part in different activities to prove the benefits of bringing old and young people together.

After reading about a project linking a nursery to a care home to improve well-being for young and old alike in a nursery magazine article, staff were keen to follow suit.

The six-week project saw a group of eight children visit a local residential care home for the elderly for 45-minute activity sessions once a week, to help enhance the wellbeing of both the children and the residents of the home.

Since embarking on their own visits earlier this year, the weekly sessions have become very popular.

Whether it’s taking part in storytime sessions, tackling a puzzle together or just sitting and chatting, both the children and residents enjoy their time together and have forged strong friendships.

Nursery manager Nicky Pugh said: “We like to plan a different activity for each time we go. On Monday, one little girl sang ‘Frozen,’ to the residents in the day room and it was amazing to see their eyes just light up.

“They love watching the children and interacting with them. We have also found that it really benefits the children. They enjoy being in the company of the residents and both generations get a lot out of it.

“Some of the residents don’t have a lot of visitors, so the children are great company for them. They can often remind them of their own grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

King’s Court activities coordinator Peter Guy is pleased with how much everyone enjoys the visits.

He said: “All the residents faces light up when they see the children. Their eyes just brighten. The children bring back lots of memories for them and we really notice a difference in their wellbeing when they have been. Everyone seems a lot happier.”

Nicky added: “We always come away feeling very uplifted. We have now invited a few of the residents and care home staff to visit the nursery, to give the children that don’t have an opportunity to visit, the chance to join in.”