Officers change their minds over controversial plan for nine flats on Grantham street

Highways officers who were against a controversial plan for nine flats on a Grantham street because of parking problems have changed their minds.

The plan by Invicta Rentals Ltd to build nine one-bedroom apartments on Stuart Street has been recommended for approval by officers of South Kesteven District Council.

Baxter's Yard in Stuart Street, Grantham, where nine flats are planned. EMN-160321-145328001

Highways officers originally recommended refusal because they were concerned on-street parking was already at capacity but they have since changed their minds following the submission of a Transport Statement.

This says that only two extra parking spaces will be needed once the flats are built and that these could be accommodated in front of the building.

While this has been accepted by highways officers, a report to the council’s committee says: “...the assertion that future occupiers would not own vehicles is open to question and as such the actual increase in vehicles seeking to park on the street could potentially be greater than concluded in the Transport Statement.”

Invicta Rentals Ltd wants to build the apartments in Baxter’s Yard, now an empty site which was formerly Skillington Workshop and has since been demolished.

But residents of Stuart Street say they believe there could be at least an extra nine vehicles trying to park on the street if the flats are built.

Numerous representations have been made to the council and a petition against the plan with 37 signatures has also been received.

In a letter urging residents to object to the plan, it was said: “I am sure you know how difficult parking is on Stuart Street in the evenings when we are all home from work etc. A further possible nine plus vehicles trying to park here will make a difficult situation impossible. We have objected on these grounds.”

The application will go before the Development Control Committee on Tuesday, October 18, at 1pm. Ward councillor Charmaine Morgan has brought the application before the committee because of the parking concerns. She said: “The parking problems around Stuart Street and Harrowby Road are well known. The proposal for nine flats could have anything from nine to 18 cars associated with it and this will have a significant impact on parking in the area of Stuart Street as it is also used as a parking area off Harrowby Road.”