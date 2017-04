Families descended on Belton House over the weekend to find treats left out by the Easter Bunny.

The National Trust property held an Cadbury egg hunt trail throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.

Easter egg hunt at Belton House. Pictured are Niamh Portess and Emily Barrett

It was one of several familiy activities organised by the team to run on the run-up to Easter, including puppet shows, woodland trails and bell tent storytelling.

