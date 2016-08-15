Open air music festival Knipfest raises another £14,000 for worthy causes

Open air live music festival Knipfest has raised £14,000 for good causes this year.

The charities to benefit are Cancer Research (£6,000), St Barnabas Hospice (£3,000), Dove Cottage Day Hospice (£3,000) and Belvoir Cricket Club (£2,000).

This year’s event was at Belvoir Cricket Club on June 25. The Knipfest committee want to thank all of the helpers, volunteers and all the excellent bands that performed completely free of charge.

Knipfest committee member Phil Noon said: “The festival has been going for seven years and has grown in status as the area’s most prestigious local outdoor music event, with all the money raised going to very worthy causes.

“We were blessed with fine weather again this year and over 800 people enjoyed a magical, friendly atmosphere with a great choice of music, drink and food. The venue, Belvoir Cricket Club, has been transformed with the landscaping of two lakes and has a spectacular view of Belvoir Castle and the surrounding area. Next year’s event is already being planned for July 1.”