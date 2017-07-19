Open evening to welcome latest business to Wharf House in Grantham

Wharf House, in Wharf Road, Grantham, hosted an open evening on Friday to showcase the varied businesses it has and to celebrate the opening of its latest business venture.

Belles Boutique owner Claire Frankish has become the newest addition to Wharf House, which is also home to eight other businesses, including a craft store, hair salon, beauty parlour, childrens clothes boutique and an aquatics centre.

Belles Boutique opened on Friday and will specialise in women’s and men’s fashion. Claire said: “I’ve had a clothing rack next door in my sister’s shop, Tiny Royal, for a year now which has always been popular, so when this space became available, I thought it was a great opportunity to expand. There are not a lot of places in town that specialise in women’s fashion.”

Opening times may vary slightly but they will mainly be 10am-4pm on weekdays and 10am-3pm on Saturday.

Sharon Rayner, who owns RestoreandRelove Craft Emporium (R&R), helped to organise the open evening. She said: “We wanted to celebrate all of our small businesses and to give the public a chance to visit each one of them.”

Visitors tucked in to nibbles and wine while they browsed. A raffle raised £60 for British Heart Foundation.

Sharon added: “Everyone was really positive and enjoyed the evening.”