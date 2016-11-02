Opening of the Garden of Remembrance in Grantham on Sunday

The opening of the Garden of Remembrance on St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, will take place on Sunday, at 11.30am.

Civic dignitaries will be in attendance, along with standard-bearers.

All are welcome to attend the ceremony.

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal launched on Monday. Some 50 volunteers have put out 200 collection boxes in shops, offices and factories in the town, as well as street collections. Volunteers also make door-to-door collections in some villages.

The parade and service at St Wulfram’s Church are on Sunday, November 13.