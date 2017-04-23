Grantham Journal column: An exciting 25 years as MP

Twenty-five years ago, I was first elected the Conservative Member of Parliament for Rutland and Melton. Six parliaments later, my role remains as challenging, exciting and busy as it has ever been.

The job of an MP is a difficult one, requiring constant hard work and the ability to vote with one’s head, as well as one’s heart. My top priority has always been to put constituents first, and in my time as an MP, the role has changed considerably in the number of problems we are asked to help local residents with.

This is something I and my office work incredibly hard to do, in conjunction with other authorities.

Over the years I have led and been involved in numerous successful campaigns to promote the local area.

There have been victories for localism in my various campaigns which have opposed the building of large, inappropriately placed wind farms that would have hurt our community.

We have many challenges ahead of us, both locally and nationally.

I am focused on the Brexit negotiations and securing the best possible deal for Britain as we build a new relationship with the European Union and seek other trading opportunities further afield.

One thing I have learnt in politics is that the political landscape can change very quickly. At the time of writing this column, the Prime Minister has just announced her intention to call a general election, to take place on June 8. I welcome this decision, which will give the Government a clear mandate and strengthen the position from which ministers will seek to negotiate a deal with the European Union.

For my part, I will be seeking re-election to continue to defend the interests of constituents in this beautiful part of England.